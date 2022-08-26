How to get to Allegiant Stadium for the Raiders' final preseason game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Hacienda Bridge is closed to traffic on game days and during major events.

It is transformed into a walk-over bridge where fans can get to the Raiders game on foot coming from the strip.

Another way to get to the game is from Treasure Island. They’ve brought back their Super Fan Shuttle service just in time for the pre-season games and season opener.

The shuttle will provide a round-trip service that will take fans from Treasure Island to Allegiant Stadium.

13 Action News spoke to Don Voss, the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Treasure Island. He says early booking is $29 per person.

“We have free parking, one of the few hotels on a strip that do they go to our sports bar, hang out there, then jump on the shuttle, come back to the hotel. We get a lot of great feedback for it. We originally developed it primarily for away fans, assuming they'd be staying at the hotel, but we have probably an equal number of locals that enjoy taking the shuttle down there. It's a lot easier than parking and dealing with that.”

Fans can catch the shuttle from Sirens Cove Boulevard near the hotel valet area and are dropped off at Procyon Street and Diablo Drive.

Shuttles run every 30 minutes during the two-and-a-half hours before the game and up to one hour after the game ends.