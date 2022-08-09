Game Day Express has returned for the 2022-2023 sports season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Game Day express is returning for this upcoming sports season.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is bringing back the Game Day express and will be providing direct service to Allegiant Stadium for Raiders and UNLV football games, and T-Mobile Arena for Golden Knights games.

The cost to ride the Game Day Express is $2 per person each way with exact change.

The service is scheduled to launch on the Raider’s first preseason home game on Sunday, Aug 14, and continues throughout all 10 preseason and regular season home games.

The service will continue with the first preseason Golden Knights home game on Monday, Sept 26 at T-Mobile Arena.

Pick-up locations for the 2022-23 Raiders and Golden Knights home games include:



Route 605 – Summerlin Game Day Express: Red Rock Casino Resort Spa

Route 606 – Green Valley Game Day Express: Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino

Route 607 – Centennial Hills Game Day Express: Santa Fe Station Casino

Route 609 – East Side Game Day Express: Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall

Route 610 – North Las Vegas Game Day Express: Aliante Casino Hotel Spa

Route 612 – West Henderson Game Day Express: M Resort Spa Casino

Pick-up locations for the 2022-2023 UNLV football home games:

