13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: Aug. 12 to Aug. 18, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Locals and tourists with a love for arts and music have a lot to look forward to this week with performances from Rob Zombie, Los Bukis, Silk Sonic, Ne-Yo, and more.

The Smith Center

Known for performing arts, the Smith Center located at 361 Symphony Park Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89106 has several upcoming performances this week. Serpentine Fire and Frankie Moreno will be featured this week. Serpentine Fire can be seen on Aug. 12 at 7:00 p.m. with tickets ranging from $25 to $39. Frankie Moreno can be seen from Aug. 16 at 7 p.m., tickets range from $30 to $49.

Silk Sonic

Having introduced “Leave The Door Open” in 2021, Silk Sonic is set to perform at Dolby Live at Park MGM Aug. 12, 13, 16, 18, and 19 at 9 p.m. Tickets are available on ticketmaster.com and start at $125 according to Live Nation.

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP FILE - Anderson .Paak, left, and Bruno Mars, of the duo Silk Sonic, appear at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. The duo earned four Grammy nominations including record of the year, song of the year, best R&B song and best R&B performance.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LIGHT Nightclub

People can listen to a performance from DJ E-Rock and Too Short at LIGHT Nightclub located at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. DJ E-Rock will perform on Aug. 12 at 10:30 p.m. Too Short performs on Aug. 13 at 10:30 p.m.

L.A. Comedy Club

Inside that STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod, L.A. Comedy Club will host Redneck Comedy Show from Aug. 10 to Oct. 2 and Greg Romero Wilson LIVE from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14.

Drai's Nightclub

Party goers can listen to performances Rick Ross, Ne-yo, and Lloyd at Drai's Nightclub. The performance schedule is as follows: Rick Ross on Aug. 12 ($50 for women and $75 for men), Ne-yo on Aug. 13 ($40 for women and $60 for men), and Lloyd on Aug. 14 ($20 for women and $30 for men).

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Ne-Yo introduces a performance by Gogo Morrow at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Los Bukis

Set to perform at Allegiant Stadium on Aug 12 at 8 p.m. Los Bukis is performing as part of their Una Hisotria Cantada run. Tickets are available on ticketmaster.com.

Celeste Barber

As part of her “Fine, Thanks.” tour, Celeste Barber is set to perform at the Venetian Theatre on August 13 at 8 p.m. Live Nation reports tickets start at $45 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.

Rob Zombie and Mudvayne

Accompanied by Static-X and Powerman 5000, Rob Zombie and Mudvayne are set to perform at Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 13 with tickets available for purchase on AXS.com Live Nation reports.

Owen Sweeney/Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP Rob Zombie performs in concert during the Rock Allegiance Festival at BB&T Pavilion on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Camden, N.J. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Yacht Rock Revue

Described as “everything the late ‘70s and early ‘80s should’ve been” Yacht Rock Revue is set to perform at the House of Blues on August 14 at 6:30 p.m. According to Live Nation tickets start at $20 and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.