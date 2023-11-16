How 'Hot Track' closures set to take over the Strip will impact traffic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race days are Thursday-Saturday. To prepare for the practices, qualifiers and race, crews are increasing closures and will move to "Hot Track" closures.

Formula 1 has three types of closures, hot, cold and warm track closures.

"Hot Track" closures means the entire track and all 45 entrances to the track will be closed. For a list of the roads impacted, click here.

"Cold Track" closures means the track is full open to drive on with little to no closures. The only closures impacting this was Koval Ln. between Rochelle Ave. and Harmon Ave., and several entrances and exits to casinos on the strip.

"Warm Track" closures are similar to "Cold Track" closures, the only differences include an extra closure and reduced lanes in same roads. The closure is at the intersection of Las Vegas Blvd. and Harmon Ave. During this closure, East to West travel is not allowed down Harmon Ave. Cars are detoured down Las Vegas Blvd.

"Hot Track" closures are in effect Wednesday night from 11 p.m.-6 a.m. to test the track. The same closures will be in place Thursday-Saturday from 5p.m.-4 a.m. From now through Sunday, when the "Hot Track" closures are not in place, the "Warm Track" closure is activated.

Despite the track still being open, Las Vegas locals say they're already feeling the impacts of the traffic.

It's been pretty busy, I'm not going to lie," said Lemuel Cornish who works on the strip. "It's kind of hard getting on an off the strip, but we take the back ways, we know little routes because we been doing this so long, but it's pretty busy, I'm not going to lie."

"I think it's going to be a wake-up call or a realization that we have to be up on our p's and q's pretty much, be well aware that we have to be prepared for these situations," said Oscar Jimenez who works on the strip frequently. "It can interrupt a lot of people's daily routines, but again if you're from the city, you know the city, there's ways to get around it, but that just comes with patience."

F1 officials and construction workers say to stay away from the strip if you don't have to be there. Once "Hot Track" closures are in place, there is expected to be major traffic delays with little access to streets surrounding the track and several detours.

Vehicle bridges will also be closed off to the public, except if you have proof of staying at a resort inside the track perimeter or a ticket to the race. Pedestrian bridges will be open during race days and most resort parking lots will be open as well.