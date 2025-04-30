Here's what you can expect from new Athletics fan experience center set to open this fall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Athletics took over The Orleans on Wednesday to announce an experience center coming to Las Vegas.

WATCH | What to expect from the new Athletics experience center

What to expect from new Athletics fan experience center set to open this fall

“There’s a whole 3-D virtual experience that we’re going to bring to that center as well as a 7-foot model that will show you everything of the stadium," A's president Marc Badain said.

While renderings of the stadium already exist, this new attraction is expected to go deeper by showing you what it will look like inside and out — plus activities for fans of all ages.

"In addition to that, you’re going to see a whole bunch of things that showcase the history of the franchise, the brand of the franchise, some things for people to engage that are fun for themselves and for their kids," Badain said.

Badain also answered questions about when the team will break ground.

“I’m not going to release the date," Badain said. "The owner gets to do that one."

WATCH | Full interview with A's president Marc Badain

Interview with Athletics president Marc Badain on baseball team's future

The A's experience is expected to open at UnCommons in the southwest valley this fall.