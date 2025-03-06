LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board revealed new renderings of the proposed A's Las Vegas ballpark at a meeting on Thursday.



They will have a club space, suites and general admission experiences. The lower seating bowl will have more seats closer to the field, operation spaces, player areas and cooling systems under the seats.

Channel 13 Sports Reporter Nick Walters is at the meeting where these renderings were shown:

New renderings of proposed A's Las Vegas ballpark released

In October 2024, A's owner John Fisher and members of his family were expected to invest $1 billion into the project. That's in addition to the $380 million in public funds Nevada lawmakers pledged for the stadium.

Also announced on Thursday— the Athletics hired Former Raiders president Marc Badain as the club's new president.

With more than three decades of experience in sports business leadership, Badain was instrumental in the relocation of the NFL’s Raiders to Las Vegas and led the team responsible for the successful development of Allegiant Stadium.

Badain joins the Athletics from his role as president of Oak View Group Las Vegas – Arena and Entertainment. His extensive experience in overseeing large-scale projects and steering complex organizational operations will be crucial as the Athletics transition to Las Vegas.

“We are excited to welcome Marc to the Athletics,” said A’s owner John Fisher.

His vast experience, particularly his work on the opening of Allegiant Stadium and overseeing the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas, makes him a great addition to our team at this pivotal moment. His leadership, commitment to the community, and ability to oversee transformative projects will be key as we look to build a strong and successful future in Southern Nevada.

Badain’s career with the Raiders began in 1991 as a training camp intern. Over the years, he advanced through the ranks, eventually becoming the team’s chief financial officer in 2004 and later its president.