Henderson Silver Knights sign Jake Bischoff to contract extension

HENDERSON (KTNV) — One of the original members of the Henderson Silver Knights is sticking around awhile longer.

On Wednesday, General Manager Tim Speltz said the team had reached terms with Jake Bischoff on a two-year contract extension. The 28-year-old has been part of the team since its inaugural 2020-2021 season and was the first defenseman in Silver Knights history to score a goal.

While serving as an assistant captain this season, he scored five goals and 16 points in 56 games.

Bischoff was acquired by the Golden Knights as part of a trade with the New York Islanders in June 2017.