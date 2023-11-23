Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Henderson Silver Knights select winners of CCSD jersey design contest

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Henderson Silver Knights - 2023 CCSD jersey design winners
Henderson Silver Knights - 2023 CCSD jersey design winner
Posted at 2:01 PM, Nov 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-23 17:01:08-05

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights have officially crowned the winners of the 2023 jersey design contest.

In October, the team showcased jersey designs that had been created by Clark County School District students and allowed the public to vote on which one was their favorite.

The winners were Zyler and Kathryn from Southeast Career Technical Academy.

In their submission, the students wrote they wanted to create something "that is very childish and fun" That took the shape of a horse with rainbow hair that was tied with a gold ribbon. They also added butterflies, which are a "symbol of rebirth and we wanted to have something that was meaningful that was pretty and kids would find fun."

The jerseys also have shoulder patches with a sword going through a golden ribbon, surrounded by a shield because "these children fighting cancer are trying to protect themselves and they are such strong-willed warriors, fighting cancer day by day".

Henderson Silver Knights - 2023 CCSD jersey design winner

The jerseys will be worn during the Cancer Awareness game on Feb. 3 against the Iowa Wild. Tickets are on sale now and start at $20.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH