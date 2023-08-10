Henderson Silver Knights hire Brent Kisio as assistant coach

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new face is joining the Henderson Silver Knights on the bench this season.

On Thursday, the team announced they have hired Brent Kisio to serve as an assistant coach.

Please welcome the newest Knight of the Henderson Bench: Brent Kisio!



Happy to have you as part of the Knights family, Brent! 🐎https://t.co/5ACLxC7PE2 — Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) August 10, 2023

"We are very excited to add Brent our staff," said Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz. "For nearly two decades, and the last eight seasons as a head coach, Brent has proven himself to be an excellent leader of young players and a strong developer of talent. We are confident that his experience on the bench as a consistent winner and his ability to relate to players are going to make him an important asset for our coaching staff."

While this will be his first time coaching professionals, Kisio has spent eight seasons as the head coach of the Western Hockey League's Lethbridge Hurricanes. That's a major junior ice hockey team. According to Lethbridge, Kisio led the Hurricanes to league playoffs every season he was there including back-to-back conference championship appearances in 2017 and 2019. During his time there, the Calgary native had a record of 278-183-46 and was named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Year in 2016.

Over 35 of his former Lethbridge players went on to play professionally including Dylan Cozens, Calen Addison, Stuart Skinner, Brennan Menell, and Jake Leschyshyn who have all played in the National Hockey League.

His former team is wishing him luck as he continues his career with Henderson.

The #WHLCanes have announced that head coach Brent Kisio has resigned of his position after accepting a professional coaching position!



Congrats, Kis!



Details 👉 https://t.co/u39I8pHPnU pic.twitter.com/g1OV6Q0Hb6 — Lethbridge Hurricanes (@WHLHurricanes) August 10, 2023

Kisio said he won't forget his time with the Hurricanes and thanked them for their support.

"I'm very excited to make the jump to professional hockey and very fortunate for the opportunity," Kisio said. "Being here for eight years, Lethbridge has become home for my family. From the friends we have made to the support we have received; we feel very lucky and appreciative for everything Lethbridge has offered."

According to Lethbridge officials, Kisio ranks first in team history in games coached and wins. He's also the only coach to have over 200 wins with the team.

"We are so happy for Brent, Abby and the kids. We have been fortunate to have the Kisio family [as part] of the Hurricanes for eight years and we are very proud to announce that Brent is moving on to coach pro; just like we want for all of our players and staff to be able to do," said Hurricanes General Manager Peter Anholt. "Brent is leaving here as one of the greatest coaches to have been in Lethbridge and a shoo-in for our Wall of Honour one day."

Prior to joining Lethbridge, Kisio was an assistant coach with the Western Hockey League's Calgary Hitmen. He was also an assistant coach for Canada at the Word Junior Championship in 2019 and 2023.

Kisio will join other members of the Silver Knights coaching staff this season including assistant coach Jamie Heward, goaltending coach Fred Brathwaite, and head coach Ryan Craig.

