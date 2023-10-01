Watch Now
Henderson Silver Knights announce 2023 training schedule

Posted at 1:19 PM, Oct 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-01 16:19:42-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Hockey is in the air as both the Vegas Golden Knights and the Henderson Silver Knights prepare for the 2023-2024 season. On Saturday, the Silver Knights announced their 2023 training camp schedule.

Camp is scheduled to open on Monday, Oct. 2 with all team skates at the America First Center in Henderson, previously known as Lifeguard Arena, open to the public.

  • Monday, Oct. 2
    Practice session 1: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    Practice session 2: 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Oct. 3
    Practice session: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 4
    Practice session 1: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    Practice session 2: 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 5
    Practice session 1: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    Practice session 2: 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 6
    Morning skate (game group): 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.
    Practice session (non-game group): 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

The Silver Knights first preseason game is on Oct. 6 against Tucson. That's at The Dollar Loan Center at 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and start at $10.

