Henderson Silver Knights have new name for practice facility, ceremony unveils new signage

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights renamed their practice facility to "America First Center" in Henderson.

The Vegas Golden Knights and America First Credit Union unveiled the new signage and logos for the arena Monday during a ceremony. The facility is the official practice spot for the team.

Silver Knights Head Coach Ryan Craig says the sponsorship and new name gives the team new weight going into the season.

"We're excited to have this sponsorship with America First Credit Union," he said. "We're excited to practice here every day. The logo on the ice is on the building - it's where our players will call home."

American First Credit Union will be involved in supporting youth hockey and community initiatives in Henderson as part of the new agreement. It will also work with the Golden Knights and Silver Knights on a charitable program.

The new logo and signage comes after VGK announced the extension of its partnership with America First.