Henderson Little League team eliminated from World Series

WILLIAMSPORT (KTNV) — A Las Vegas valley fairy tale has come to an end after the Henderson All-Stars lost 2-1 to the team from Nolensville, Tennessee at the Little League World Series on Tuesday.

It was a tight game with no runs on the board through three innings. However, in the fourth, it was Nolensville that got on the board first.

With no outs, Jace Barney hit a deep double before moving to third on a passed ball. Henderson tried to appeal the call saying it was a foul ball but after an official review, umpires ruled the passed ball call stands. That's when Lucas McCauley singled up the middle to score Barney.

Nolensville added onto their lead in the fifth. Stella Weaver, the only girl in the Little League World Series this year, got things started with a single. Gideon Shepler was then able to knock a line drive to right field. Weaver took advantage of the ball in play and made it all the way to third. With runners on the corners, Henderson called a quick timeout to regroup.

"Let's just get this batter, get another ground ball. They're just kind of slapping it. On the fastball up, locate that one right at the letters. Don't leave it at the belt," manager Ryan Gifford said in the huddle. "Let's just wrap it up right up right here. We'll get a ground ball and then we'll move on and then we'll get some hits."

Later in the next at-bat, a passed ball allowed Weaver to score to give the Tennessee team a 2-0 lead through four and a half innings.

Henderson is scrappy and battled back in the home half of the inning. On the very first pitch of the at-bat, Cruz Lester hit a deep double to left field for his first hit of the Little League World Series. He moved to third on a passed ball and scored after Nolan Gifford legged out an infield single to second.

That would be the last run of the game to cross the plate. The final score: Nolensville 2 - Henderson 1.

"What a game. Nevada, you got to tip your hat to them and how they competed," ESPN broadcaster Jessica Mendoza said after the game. "Nolan Gifford is one of the best to watch. Bryce Harper, if he had a favorite player, it was definitely Gifford."

However, Mendoza and her fellow broadcasters said this will always be a special moment for the Henderson team.

"They went to the Little League World Series and no one will ever take that away from them and they will never forget this trip."