Vegas Golden Knights fall to Colorado Avalanche 4-2 in back-and-forth battle

The Vegas Golden Knights fell to the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 in a back-and-forth battle on the ice.

Colorado struck first in the opening period with a goal. Vegas answered early in the second period, but Colorado regained the lead, putting the Avalanche ahead 2-1.

The Avalanche sealed the game with an empty net goal in the final second, giving Colorado the 4-2 victory.

The Golden Knights will face the Avalanche again tomorrow inside T-Mobile Arena. Puck drop is at 6 p.m.