Vegas Golden Knights defeated by San Jose Sharks during final preseason game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights closed out their preseason for 2025 with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the San Jose Sharks.

But the Guys in Gold are anything but defeated, with a social media post hyping fans up for their next matchup against the Los Angeles Kings on October 8.

NEXT GAME COUNTS!!!!!!!!! — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 4, 2025

To help their audience prepare for the upcoming season, VGK announced a whole host of activities for fans to enjoy. You can learn more about them in their recent X post ahead of Wednesday's game.