Vegas Golden Knights defeated by San Jose Sharks during final preseason game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights closed out their preseason for 2025 with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the San Jose Sharks.
But the Guys in Gold are anything but defeated, with a social media post hyping fans up for their next matchup against the Los Angeles Kings on October 8.
NEXT GAME COUNTS!!!!!!!!!— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 4, 2025
To help their audience prepare for the upcoming season, VGK announced a whole host of activities for fans to enjoy. You can learn more about them in their recent X post ahead of Wednesday's game.
WE'RE READY FOR SEASON IX 🤩— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 4, 2025
👉 Bar Crawl at @CircaLasVegas on Saturday
👉 Fan Fest presented by @raisingcanes at @DTSummerlin on Sunday
👉 Road to Puck Drop Scavenger Hunt with @naqviinjurylaw continues through Tuesday
👉 Opening Knight next Wednesday!https://t.co/SF38r3CLwD
-
Vegas Golden Knights beat Avalanche in emotional preseason gameThe Vegas Golden Knights' preseason game on Wednesday night carried deeper meaning than hockey, as the team honored 1 October survivors and victims' families at
VGK remembers 1 October: Blood drive and $1M donation honors victimsEight years after 1 October, Derek Engelland reflects on his iconic speech as the Golden Knights honor victims with a blood drive and a $1M donation to the Forever One Memorial.
Vegas Golden Knights fall to Colorado Avalanche 4-2 in back-and-forth battleVegas Golden Knights lost 4-2 to Colorado Avalanche in back-and-forth battle. Teams face off again tomorrow at T-Mobile Arena at 6 p.m.
Golden Knights visit Sharks tonight after earning first win of preseasonThe Guys in Gold come off a 3-2 OT win over the Utah Mammoth on Thursday night in which Mitch Marner made his VGK preseason debut.