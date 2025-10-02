Vegas Golden Knights beat Avalanche in emotional preseason game honoring 1 October victims and survivors

The Vegas Golden Knights' preseason game on Wednesday night carried deeper meaning than hockey, as the team honored 1 October survivors and victims' families at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights invited survivors and families to the fortress for a special remembrance, transforming what would typically be a routine preseason matchup into an emotional tribute. The team announced a $1 million donation to the Forever One Memorial during the game.

"It is a preseason game, but how did this feel even just more important and more special knowing the date?" I asked.

"Yeah, emotional day for sure. So October 1st is to honor the fallen and us as an organization, honor every year," original misfit William Karlsson said.

The ceremony began with parents of a young victim cranking the siren at puck drop in the first period, setting a reverent tone for the evening's tribute.

"This is a tragic day. Back then, I was in Switzerland, so we even heard about it back there," goaltender Akira Schmid recalled.

Golden Knights fan Brittany shared how the team's arrival provided hope during the community's darkest hour.

"My whole family was there, so it was a very dark time for us. So they, the way they came into the community and supported us and supported the city and just jumped in like they had been here their entire lives, it gave us a lot of hope, and it felt really good for us in that time," she said.

On the ice, the Golden Knights used a two-goal third period to defeat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1, with Karlsson scoring the game-winning goal. Fittingly, one of the team's original "golden misfits" sealing the victory for Vegas.

"Stone in the slot, he just kind of slid it over to me. On my second try, I was able to whack it in," Karlsson said.

Four original misfits remain on the roster: Karlsson, Brayden McNabb, Shea Theodore, and Reilly Smith. All remember helping the community after the shooting and raising a banner during the team's first-ever home game.

"It just brings back a lot of memories of that day and that time, super proud of the group back then and what we did. Be around the community and help out as much as we could, so it was a tough day," McNabb said.

The evening also featured other special guests, as the Summerlin South Little League U.S. champions received a loud ovation from the crowd.

The Knights will host the San Jose Sharks Friday night in their final dress rehearsal before opening night against the LA Kings next Wednesday.

