Vegas Golden Knights achieve victory over Ottawa Senators for second of five-game road trip

LIVE GOAL UPDATES
1st Period
- 6:45 VGK Goal - Jack Eichel lands the first goal of the game with an assist from Ivan Barbashev.
- End of First - VGK 1, Senators 0
2nd Period
- 10:51 VGK Goal - Brett Howden comes in with the second goal of the game with assists from Ivan Barbashev and Noah Hanifin.
- End of Second - VGK 2, Senators 0
3rd Period
- 7:17 Senators Goal - Adam Gaudette scored the first Senators goal of the night with assists from Ridly Greig and Claude Giroux.
- 9:17 VGK Goal - Pavel Dorofeyev gets a third VGK goal with assists from William Karlsson and Alexander Holtz.
- 12:38 Senators Goal - Drake Batherson comes in with the second goal for the Senators with assists from Jake Sanderson and Tim Stützle.
- FINAL - VGK 3, Senators 2
BEFORE THE GAME
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are continuing their five-game road trip Thursday with a matchup against the Ottawa Senators.
We're going back-to-back 🤝— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 21, 2024
📺: Vegas 34
📲: KnightTime+
📻: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460
📰: https://t.co/OOSBjptwE6 pic.twitter.com/wkqEKezT7J
The Knights are looking for a comeback after two consecutive losses this week, most recently from the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-0 and Sunday night's 5-2 loss against the Washington Capitals.
Thursday's game will be the second matchup of the season where the Knights take on the Senators, but this time, VGK won't have the home-ice advantage that led them to their 6-4 victory on Oct. 25.
A win against Ottawa would put the Golden Knights' all-time record at 6-0-1 at Canadian Tire Centre, and a 12-1-1 record against Ottawa. This could also be their 324th win in franchise history.
The Senators are entering Thursday's match with 17 points in the Atlantic division and an 8-9-1 season record so far. Tonight's game marks the second in their four-game homestand. They have lost their last three games.
Jack Eichel leads VGK with the most points at 28 (five goals, 23 assists) followed by Captain Mark Stone with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists).
Tim Stutzle leads Ottawa with 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists), followed by Brady Tkachuk with 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists).
Head Coach Bruce Cassidy said the keys to tonight's game rely on the Golden Knights' having patience, playing the right way, and not chasing the game.
Puck drop is at 4 p.m. Watch it on Vegas 34.
Injury Report
Vegas Golden Knights
- Alex Pietrangelo | OUT
- Mark Stone | IR
- Ben Hutton | IR-LT
- Victor Olofsson | OUT
- Ilya Samsonov | Day-to-Day
Ottawa Senators
- Noah Gregor | OUT
- David Perron | Day-to-Day
- Shane Pinto | Day-to-Day
- Artem Zub | Day-to-Day
- Linus Ullmark | Day-to-Day
Where to watch
Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.
Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.
For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.
You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.
-
Knights in the Morning: Why VGK winger Tomas Hertl wears number 48Forward Tomas Hertl, a former San Jose Sharks star acquired by VGK at last season's trade deadline, has worn number 48 throughout his career.
Breaking the Ice: Mark StoneChannel 13's Alex Eschelman talked to Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone for this week’s segment of “Breaking the Ice.”
Maverick gets his own bobblehead night for his birthdayAlex Eschelman spent time with the Vegas Golden Knights' "Puppy with a Purpose," Maverick on his 1st birthday ahead of his big celebration on Sunday.
A Knight to Remember at the annual Vegas Golden Knights GalaThe Vegas Golden Knights hosted its sixth annual VGK Gala on Sunday evening to raise money for the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, with that funding staying right here in the community.