Vegas and Jack Eichel agree on an 8-year, $108 million contract extension, AP source says

Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights have agreed to terms on an eight-year contract extension worth $108 million, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Eichel will count $13.5 million against the salary cap from the time the new contract kicks in for the 2026-27 season through 2034. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the extension had not been announced.
The soon-to-be 29-year-old center is the latest high-profile player to re-up with his current team after Minnesota's Kirill Kaprizov signed the richest deal in league history and Connor McDavid opted to stay in Edmonton without a raise from his current $12.5 million salary.
Eichel is coming off setting career highs with 66 assists and 94 points last season, when the Golden Knights finished first in the Pacific Division. He helped them win the Stanley Cup in 2023.
