Schmid makes 24 saves, Barbashev scores in Golden Knights' 1-0 victory over Red Wings

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Akira Schmid made 24 saves for his second regular-season NHL shutout, Ivan Barbashev scored and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Detroit Red Wings 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Barbashev scored with 6:15 left in the second period, beating goalie John Gibson with a backhander off a rebound.

Schmid played his 55th NHL game. The Swiss goalie's other regular-season shutout came with New Jersey in a 7-0 victory over Philadelphia in February 2023.

Detroit missed a chance to take the Eastern Conference lead, finishing 3-2-0 on a five-game trip. The Red Wings will play seven of their next eight at home.

Gibson made 33 saves. The Red Wings are without forward Patrick Kane because of an undisclosed upper-body injury.

Vegas played the second game of a six-game homestand.

