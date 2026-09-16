'Reavo out': Former VGK enforcer Ryan Reaves announces NHL retirement after 16 seasons

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Reavo out."

National Hockey League right-winger Ryan Reaves is retiring from the sport, he announced Wednesday afternoon in an Instagram post.

Reaves spent 16 seasons in the NHL, including some of the best of his career for the Vegas Golden Knights. Traded to the team mid-way through their inaugural season, Reaves was there for the Golden Knights' improbable Stanley Cup run — solidifying his place in team history and in the hearts of the Golden Knights' fanbase.

Reaves also made a name for himself in playing hard, taking on the enforcer role for many of his clubs throughout the years.

"For everything I put into my 16 years, the game gave me back x1,000," Reaves wrote. "But unfortunately, Father Time remains undefeated. Every hit, every fight — it's taken its toll on me."

"I never thought this day would come," he continued. "I thought I was invincible. I thought I could play forever, but like all good things, it must come to an end. Today, I retire from the sport I've loved since I was 5 years old. It was a hell of a ride."

While he's leaving the NHL, Reaves hinted that his lifelong love affair with hockey is far from over.

"I may not be on the ice anymore, but I know I will always be close to hockey in one way or another," he said. "You can rest easy knowing the corner are a little safer today."