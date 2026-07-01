LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the hockey offseason now in full swing, Channel 13's Alex Eschelman recently talked with NHL Network analyst Mike Rupp to discuss what to possibly expect from the Vegas Golden Knights in free agency.

WATCH | Alex Eschelman's conversation with Rupp about what VGK might do in free agency this offseason:

One-on-one with NHL Network analyst Mike Rupp ahead of free agency

Alex Eschelman: What's one word to describe free agency when it comes to the Vegas Golden Knights?

Mike Rupp: Intriguing. They've always got tricks up their sleeve.

Alex: How do you think the Golden Knights address goaltending?

Mike: My gut is telling me they're going to try and move Adin Hill. I don't know if I see this team going back into next season with Adin Hill and Carter Hart as their two goaltenders. They could, and it could work out in a big way ... Connor Hellebuyck's name is out there too. That's one of the great things about Vegas, they're always in those conversations.

Alex: If you were in the decision makers' seats, what would you do?

Mike: I would probably lean more towards the back end. If you've got an opportunity to land a Zach Werenski or if you have an opportunity to make a big splash on the d-core, I think that's where the move is at. I just feel like this team has been a little bit different since Alex Pietrangelo has been injured, and I don't think you can replace him. A guy like Zach Werenski isn't the same defenseman, but I'd like to see the d-core being a strength of this team like it once was.