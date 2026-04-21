LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights look to take a 2-0 lead in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

The guys in gold took the podium on Monday to reflect on their 4-2 win over the Utah Mammoth in Game 1. Knights forward Keegan Kolesar credited head coach John Tortorella for inspiring the locker room.

Alex Eschelman shares insight from inside the Golden Knights' locker room ahead of Game 2:

John Tortorella helps Golden Knights regain their confidence ahead of NHL Playoffs

“I think for a long time there, self-doubt comes in, guys gripping the sticks, not feeling confident, and he just came in here and slapped us in the face," Kolesar said. "He said, 'You guys are a good team. Act like it. Play like it. Have that confidence and that arrogance to it.'”

Tortorella is focused on managing the team's emotions throughout playoffs, taking things one game at a time.

“If I think it’s too much and we’re going down the wrong road, I just remind them and just try to bring them back — not going to try to babysit them," Tortorella said. "I think emotions are really good, but there’s a fine line of having the right emotion."

Puck drop between Vegas and Utah for Game 2 is at 6:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m. on The Spot — Vegas 34.