SUMMERLIN (KTNV) — When John Tortorella took over the Vegas Golden Knights late in the season, the task wasn’t to overhaul the system — it was to reset the mindset.

“Well, I’ve coached against the team a number of years — a lot of veteran players here,” Tortorella said. “I knew it was a really good team… and very well coached too.”

The timing made the transition unusual. Tortorella had stepped into midseason roles before, but never this late.

WATCH | John Tortorella reshapes Golden Knights’ mindset ahead of playoffs

John Tortorella reshapes Golden Knights’ mindset ahead of playoffs after late-season takeover

“I’ve never done it before — not with just a few games left,” he said. “It was crazy, I’m not gonna lie. But it’s hockey… it’s not a complicated sport. We’ve kind of worked our way through it and found our way.”

What he found was a roster capable of more — and a group ready to take ownership.

“It’s just littered with really good players,” Tortorella said. “Being around them every day gives you a greater appreciation for the little things they do.”

That realization shaped his approach. Instead of tightening control, he loosened it.

“I’ve got to pick my spots… but I’ve also got to get out of the way and let them play,” he said. “It’s their game.”

The shift has shown up most clearly in the team’s urgency heading into the postseason — something Tortorella says goes beyond effort.

“You may think you’re playing hard enough… but you’re really not this time of year,” he said. “That’s mental toughness — not a physical skill.”

That mindset is reinforced by experience. With a veteran core that has already won a Stanley Cup, the Golden Knights understand what this time of year demands.

For Tortorella, that also means leaning on the players as much as leading them.

“I haven’t been in the playoffs in a while… so I can’t wait to go through it with them… and learn from them too,” he said.

Goaltending could be a defining factor. Carter Hart has surged since returning, something Tortorella attributes to preparation and growth.

“One of the best players in preparing… he’s phenomenal,” Tortorella said. “He just puts his head down… he’s in his own world… goes about his business.”

The coach sees that maturity as a turning point.

“He’s a great pro now,” Tortorella said. “He has that confidence.”

Now, the focus shifts to the postseason — and the environment awaiting them at home.

“I’m really anxious to see what it’s like once the playoffs start,” he said. “I can tell the fans here are demanding — they expect to win. And that’s a good kind of pressure.”

For a team that has already proven it can win, Tortorella believes the pieces are in place again.

“We have all the ingredients,” he said. “We’ve got a chance.”