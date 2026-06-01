Stanley Cup Final watch parties set across Las Vegas for the Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are back in the Stanley Cup Final, and places across the valley are joining in on the fun by hosting watch parties for fans.

The Stanley Cup Final between the Knights and the Carolina Hurricanes begins on Tuesday in Raleigh for Game 1. All games in the series will begin at 5 p.m. and air on Channel 13.

The Golden Knights will be on the road for Games 1, 2, 5 and 7. They will play at T-Mobile Arena for Games 3, 4, and 6. The full schedule for the series is below:



Game 1 : Tuesday, June 2 — @ Carolina

: Tuesday, June 2 — @ Carolina Game 2 : Thursday, June 4 — @ Carolina

: Thursday, June 4 — @ Carolina Game 3 : Saturday, June 6 — vs. Carolina

: Saturday, June 6 — vs. Carolina Game 4 : Tuesday, June 9 — vs. Carolina

: Tuesday, June 9 — vs. Carolina Game 5 : Thursday, June 11 — @ Carolina (if necessary)

: Thursday, June 11 — @ Carolina (if necessary) Game 6 : Sunday, June 14 — vs. Carolina (if necessary)

: Sunday, June 14 — vs. Carolina (if necessary) Game 7: Wednesday, June 17 — @ Carolina (if necessary)

T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena will be hosting a watch party on Tuesday for Game 1, with doors opening at 4 p.m.

Fans of all ages are welcome to the event and encouraged to wear VGK gear. Tickets can be purchased here for $5 each. There will be giveaways, raffle prizes, a live DJ and performances by the VGK Cast.

Stadium swim

Stadium Swim at Circa Resort & Casino will be hosting watch parties for all games in the series. Fans wearing VGK gear will receive a complimentary entry for each game in the series beginning one hour before puck drop. There will also be giveaways for each game. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.

Nacho Daddy

Nacho Daddy is hosting watch parties at its three locations in Downtown Las Vegas, Miracle Mile Shops and Henderson.

Guests can purchase packages, including "The Power Play Package," for $49.95. The package includes two margaritas, a choice of wings or queso dip, Golden Knights Nachos and churros.

Water Street Plaza

Water Street Plaza in Henderson is set to host a watch party for Game 2 on Thursday.

The plaza will open at 4 p.m., and there will be a DJ, food vendors and a 42-foot screen with surround sound to watch the game.

Is your business hosting a watch party? Let us know by sending an email to desk@ktnv.com.