First round schedule for VGK's 9th playoff appearance is set. Here's where and when to watch.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The schedule is set.

The Vegas Golden Knights will face off against the Utah Mammoth on home ice on Sunday, April 19, in their first game of the 2026 playoffs.

This marks the team's eighth playoff appearance in the franchise's nine-season history.

The Golden Knights clinched home-ice advantage after Wednesday's win against the Seattle Kraken, winning the team's fifth Pacific Division title in the process.

The full Round 1 schedule is as follows:



Game 1 | Utah at Vegas, April 19 at 7 p.m.

Game 2 | Utah at Vegas, April 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Game 3 | Vegas at Utah, April 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Game 4 | Vegas at Utah, April 27, time TBD

*Game 5 | Utah at Vegas, April 29, time TBD

*Game 6 | Vegas at Utah, May 1, time TBD

*Game 7 | Utah at Vegas, May 3, time TBD

*If necessary

Games 1-3 will be available on The Spot - Vegas 34 and KnightTime+, or you can listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.

We will update you as future games are scheduled.