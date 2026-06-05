Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb leaves Stanley Cup Final Game 2 after taking a puck to the face

RALEIGH, NC (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb left Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final after taking a puck to the face.

The defenseman quickly skated off the ice in the first period after the shot from Carolina's Nikolaj Ehlers.

Scary scene.



Brayden McNabb takes a puck to the face blocking a Hurricanes shot. #ForgedInGold #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/DF5OkjwWjE — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaTV) June 5, 2026

ESPN reports that McNabb left the building and was being taken to the hospital.

The Golden Knights are looking to take a 2-0 series lead before the series shifts to Vegas for Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.