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Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb leaves Stanley Cup Final Game 2 after taking a puck to the face

The defenseman quickly skated off the ice in the first period after the shot from Carolina's Nikolaj Ehlers.
Stanley Cup Golden Knights Hurricanes Hockey
Karl B DeBlaker/AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker
Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb takes a puck to the face during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, June 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)
Stanley Cup Golden Knights Hurricanes Hockey
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RALEIGH, NC (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb left Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final after taking a puck to the face.

The defenseman quickly skated off the ice in the first period after the shot from Carolina's Nikolaj Ehlers.

ESPN reports that McNabb left the building and was being taken to the hospital.

The Golden Knights are looking to take a 2-0 series lead before the series shifts to Vegas for Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

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