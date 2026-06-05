Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb leaves Stanley Cup Final Game 2 after taking a puck to the face

RALEIGH, NC (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb left Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final after taking a puck to the face.
The defenseman quickly skated off the ice in the first period after the shot from Carolina's Nikolaj Ehlers.
Scary scene.— Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaTV) June 5, 2026
Brayden McNabb takes a puck to the face blocking a Hurricanes shot. #ForgedInGold #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/DF5OkjwWjE
ESPN reports that McNabb left the building and was being taken to the hospital.
The Golden Knights are looking to take a 2-0 series lead before the series shifts to Vegas for Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.
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Original Vegas Golden Knights make an early impact in the Stanley Cup FinalWilliam Karlsson, Shea Theodore and Brayden McNabb are the only three players who have been around for all nine seasons of the franchise's existence and hoisted the Cup in 2023.
Head Coach John Tortorella addresses player returns from injury ahead of Game 2Head Coach John Tortorella addresses player returns from injury ahead of Game 2
VGK rolling, eager to stretch streak to 8 in Game 2 of Stanley Cup FinalThe Vegas Golden Knights have a chance to take a 2-0 lead Thursday with another win at Carolina in the Stanley Cup Final. Vegas took Game 1 on Tomas Hertl's late goal for a 5-4 win.
2026 Stanley Pup gameplay video, courtesy of NHL