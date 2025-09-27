Golden Knights visit Sharks tonight after earning first win of preseason

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are going on the road to face the San Jose Sharks tonight at 7 P.M. in the VGK's fourth of six preseason games.
The Guys in Gold come off a 3-2 OT win over the Utah Mammoth on Thursday night, in which Mitch Marner made his VGK preseason debut.
WATCH | Nick Walters with Thursday's game details
The Knights used two Jack Eichel 3rd-period goals to rally and force overtime. Shea Theodore's goal in overtime lifted Vegas to their first win of exhibition play, the team 1-3 in the preseason.
After playing some starters in Tuesday's 3-1 home loss to the Kings, another batch of starters hit the ice for the first time Thursday. All eyes were on the team's new star-studded line of Ivan Barbashev, Jack Eichel, and Mitch Marner, which produced both of Vegas' regulation goals.
In tonight's matchup at the Sharks, head coach Bruce Cassidy envisions playing less starters to allow more young prospects to get playing time.
The Knights are ramping up for Season 9 preparing for their regular season opener when they host the LA Kings on October 8.
