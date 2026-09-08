Golden Knights reunite at VGK Golf Classic with unfinished business after Stanley Cup Final loss

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights traded their hockey sticks for golf clubs Tuesday, but their sights are already set on another run at the Stanley Cup.

Players reunited at TPC Summerlin for the annual VGK Golf Classic, marking their first team event since losing to the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2026 Stanley Cup Final. Proceeds from the tournament benefit Southern Nevada organizations through the VGK Foundation.

Defenseman Rasmus Andersson spent much of the shortened off-season in his native Sweden, where he tried to step away from the game.

“It was nice to be back home in Sweden, just to try to disconnect from hockey as much as possible,” Andersson said.

He returned to Las Vegas with some additional security. The Golden Knights signed Andersson to a seven-year, $59.5 million contract in July, keeping him with the organization through the 2032-33 season.

“Ever since I got traded here, I’ve loved it,” Andersson said. “We really fell in love with the city as well. So, super excited, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

For forward Braeden Bowman, the off-season was about preparing to turn last season’s opportunity into a permanent place in the lineup.

Bowman said he became increasingly comfortable at the NHL level as his first season progressed. Now, his goal is to establish himself as a full-time Golden Knight.

“I just focused on getting bigger, stronger,” Bowman said. “I want to make the jump and be a full-time guy, so get stronger, work on my speed and get my pace up.”

Bowman will also be reunited with new Golden Knights coach Ryan Craig, whom he previously played for with the Henderson Silver Knights.

“He’s a great coach. He’s a great person, too,” Bowman said. “He’s honest, fair — everything you want in a coach.”

The Golden Knights’ 23-player rookie camp opens Friday in Las Vegas. The prospects will then travel to San Jose for the Rookie Faceoff, which begins Saturday.