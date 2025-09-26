Golden Knights net first preseason win in overtime against Utah Mammoth

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The more than 17,000 fans who packed T-Mobile Arena to see Mitch Marner's first preseason game as a Golden Knight sure got their money's worth.
The star-studded top line of Marner, Jack Eichel, and Ivan Barbashev didn't take long to find chemistry against the Utah Mammoth.
WATCH | Nick Walters has your full game recap:
Marner scored his first unofficial point as a Golden Knight, setting up Jack Eichel to bring the Knights within one point halfway through the third period.
Then, with under four minutes left, Barbashev set up Eichel for the game-tying goal to force overtime. Shea Theodore scored the game-winner in a breakaway in the extra period, bringing the final score 3-2 in VGK's first win in the preseason.
Next up, the Golden Knights hit the road to meet the Sharks in San Jose.
You can catch all the action on The Spot Vegas 34 starting at 6:30 p.m.
