Flavor Flav’s ‘She Got Game’ weekend to celebrate U.S. women Olympians in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — What began as a viral moment following the 2026 Winter Olympics is turning into a Las Vegas celebration for some of the most accomplished athletes in the United States.

Rapper Flavor Flav is hosting “She Got Game” weekend July 16–19, in Las Vegas, honoring the gold medal–winning U.S. women’s hockey team and all female U.S. Olympic and Paralympic medalists from the Milano Cortina Games.

The event comes after controversy surrounding comments made by President Donald Trump during a locker room call with the U.S. men’s hockey team following their Olympic victory. Trump joked that he would “have to” invite the women’s team to Washington as well or he would “probably be impeached,” a remark that drew criticism and shifted attention away from the athletes’ achievements.

U.S. women’s hockey captain Hilary Knight addressed the moment publicly, calling the remark “sort of a distasteful joke.”

“Unfortunately, that is overshadowing a lot of the success,” Knight said. “We’re just focusing on celebrating the women in our room.”

Flavor Flav, a longtime supporter of women’s sports and Olympic athletes, responded on social media by inviting the team to Las Vegas for a celebration. The invitation quickly expanded into a larger event welcoming all female U.S. Olympic and Paralympic medalists.

The Gist, a female-founded sports media company focused on covering both men’s and women’s sports equally, partnered with Flav’s team to help develop the event.

Jamie McCormick, senior account executive at The Gist, said the goal was to turn a negative moment into something meaningful for the athletes.

“It turned such a downer moment and such a tough part of the week into something so positive,” McCormick said.

While details are still being finalized, the weekend is expected to include celebrations and events throughout the city, with MGM Resorts International serving as a partner.

McCormick said the response from the Las Vegas community has already been strong, with local businesses reaching out to get involved.

“It’s been so heartwarming also seeing all of these local Vegas businesses reaching out, excited,” she said.

Organizers hope the event will go beyond a single weekend celebration by creating more opportunities for female athletes.

“We really want this weekend to extend impact beyond the weekend,” McCormick said. “Get some money in these women’s pockets, get some brand sponsorships and really extend that impact past just July 16 to 19.”

Las Vegas has become one of the country’s fastest-growing markets for women’s sports, highlighted by the success of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces and the city’s strong support for major sporting events.

“This is a community that’s gonna show up for all of these athletes and really spend as much time as possible showering them with the credit and honor they deserve,” McCormick said.

Organizers say more announcements about programming and fan opportunities for the “She Got Game” weekend are expected in the coming weeks.