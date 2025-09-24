Fans excited to return to The Fortress for the Vegas Golden Knights, despite 3-1 loss to LA Kings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a long summer, Vegas Golden Knights fans finally got to see some of their favorite players in action.
Even though it was just a preseason game, the crowd erupted when William Kametz scored in the third period.
It marked Vegas' first preseason goal of the year.
That would be the only bright spot as VGK would end up losing 3-1 to the Los Angeles Kings.
The Golden Knights are back at T-Mobile Arena Thursday to face the Utah Mammoths for their third preseason game. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.
