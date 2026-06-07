By the numbers: The Vegas-Carolina Stanley Cup Final through 3 games

The Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes has made plenty of NHL history through the first three games.

Vegas leads 2-1 after blowing a four-goal lead but winning Game 3 on Saturday night in double overtime.

Here's a look at Vegas-Carolina by the numbers:

5: Stanley Cup Final series over the past 45 years in which each of the first three games was decided by a goal.

3: Goals scored by Mitch Marner during a 6:10 stretch in Game 3, the fastest hat trick in the final. Montreal's Maurice Richard had the previous record at 6:21 in 1957.

3: Goals scored by Carolina in 39 seconds, the fastest by a team in the final. The previous record was three in 56 seconds by the Canadiens in 1954.

10: Goals by Marner in 19 games during this run with Vegas after scoring 13 in his first 70 playoff games with Toronto.

49: Shifts skated by Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb in Game 3 for a total of 35:47, two days after taking a puck to the face off an 87.3 mph shot from Carolina's Nikolaj Ehlers.

45: Years since more goals were scored in the first three games of a final. Vegas and Carolina combined for 28, the most since the New York Islanders and Minnesota North Stars scored 30 in Games 1-3 in 1981.

4: Points in the second period of Game 3 for Marner, the most in a game in the final since Frank Foyston of the Seattle Metropolitans in 1919. That series was not completed and the Stanley Cup not awarded because of the Spanish flu pandemic.

1: Year to the date since the last time a Cup final game went to double overtime. Florida beat Edmonton in Game 2 in 2025 on Brad Marchand's goal on the way to being back-to-back champions.

1: Loss in overtime this playoffs for the Hurricanes, who won their previous six. Carolina also fell to 6-1 on the road.