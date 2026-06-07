Mitch Marner scores his second career postseason hat trick in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights were down, but not out, after getting their first two goals overturned in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Carolina Hurricanes.

They'd come back with a vengeance to finish the second period 4-0 — thanks in large part to Mitch Marner's hat trick.

With just under 10 minutes to go in the second period, Tomas Hertl put the Knights on the board for the first time with a power play goal. Seconds later, Marner brought the score to 2-0, assisted by William Karlsson and Shea Theodore.

Marner's next two goals would come in the last 5 minutes of the period to bring the Golden Knights to 4-0 in their first home game of the series.

Marner's three goals mark his second career postseason hat trick, both of which have come in the 2026 postseason and his first season with the Vegas Golden Knights. He scored the first in Game 3 of the second round of the playoffs against the Anaheim Ducks.

He now holds the franchise record for most points scored in a postseason — 27 — including 9 goals and 18 assists. Jack Eichel held the previous record of 26 points in the 2023 postseason.

Earlier in the period, Carolina successfully challenged goals by Eichel and Mark Stone.