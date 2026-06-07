Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb returns for Game 3 after taking puck to face

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb started for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, just two days after taking a slap shot to the face.

McNabb left Game 2 in the first period after an 87 mph slap shot from Carolina's Nikolaj Ehlers struck him. He quickly left the ice, holding his nose, and was reportedly taken to an area hospital.

Until just before puck drop on Saturday, it was unclear if McNabb would play, but he took the ice in a full face cage, to massive applause from the crowd at T-Mobile Arena.

McNabb, an Original Misfit who played on the Golden Knights' inaugural team in 2017, has appeared in 17 postseason games for Vegas in 2026, recording one goal and six assists.