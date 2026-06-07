Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb returns for Game 3 after taking puck to face

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb started for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, just two days after taking a slap shot to the face.
McNabb left Game 2 in the first period after an 87 mph slap shot from Carolina's Nikolaj Ehlers struck him. He quickly left the ice, holding his nose, and was reportedly taken to an area hospital.
Until just before puck drop on Saturday, it was unclear if McNabb would play, but he took the ice in a full face cage, to massive applause from the crowd at T-Mobile Arena.
McNabb, an Original Misfit who played on the Golden Knights' inaugural team in 2017, has appeared in 17 postseason games for Vegas in 2026, recording one goal and six assists.
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Tortorella likes where the Golden Knights stand with the Stanley Cup Final tiedJohn Tortorella is confident about how the Vegas Golden Knights are playing in the Stanley Cup Final, even after falling in overtime in Game 2.
Brayden McNabb's Stanley Cup Final status unclear after taking puck to the faceCoach John Tortorella had no update on McNabb on Friday other than to confirm the 35-year-old was traveling home with the team. Game 3 is Saturday in Las Vegas.
Stanley Cup Final tied at 1-1 after Golden Knights drop Game 2 in overtimeThe Hurricanes defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night to tie the series.
Golden Knights' McNabb leaves game after taking a puck to the faceVegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb left Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final after taking a puck to the face.