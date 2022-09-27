Breaking the Ice with Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Break the ice with Vegas Golden Knights' forward William Karlsson before the puck drops on the VGK preseason! He joins KTNV sports reporter Tina Nguyen to discuss his worst habits, his favorite memories with the VGK, and which of his teeth are fake.

Breaking the Ice: Q&A VGK's William Karlsson

Tina Nguyen: You've been with this team since the very beginning, in 2017. How does it feel to be an OG on this squad?

William Karlsson: It feels good. It's I'm proud to be here in Vegas and play for the Golden Knights. So it's a been here from the start. It's a special feeling.

Tina: When you guys hit the ice, there will be a bit of a new look to this team. New head coach, Max is gone and Robin will be out for the entire season. Does it feel like you guys will need to kind of find a new identity heading into this year?

William: Yeah, I guess a little bit or just finding back to what we used to bring. Just being a really hard team to play against. I think we need to get back to that.

Tina: New head coach in Bruce Cassidy. What excites you most when it comes to playing for him?

William: I think he kind of brings that style, and I think he puts a lot of demands on the players. I think that's what we need, and I think that's going to be interesting.

Tina: I have to ask you about the hair. What went into the decision to chop some of it off?

William: It's been like eight years that I've had long hair, so I just figured it's time for something new. I was nervous, I'm not going to lie, but it's always going to grow back if I don't like this look.

Tina: We're doing a segment here called "Breaking the Ice." Now, is this a hot dog or a sandwich?

William: No, no, not at all. It's a hot dog.

Tina: Can you translate this hockey lingo for me? "Pigeon."

William: Yeah, like a rookie. That's someone that's new, young, haven't been around much. Then you can just chirp other guys by saying their opinion. I don't know. Yeah, I think. Yeah, I'm still learning, too, so.

Tina: Alright. "Chiclets."

William: That is teeth, right?

Tina: Yeah. Do you have any fake chiclets?

William: No.

Tina: All of yours are real?

William: Yeah, I know.

Tina: Who's got the most fake teeth on this team?

William: Shea... I think. Chandler, Riley. There's a few guys.

Tina: All right, last one. "Biscuit."

William: This should be the puck, right? Yes.

