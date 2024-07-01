Fontainebleau Las Vegas hosting first-ever Las Vegas Pickleball Cup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fontainebleau Las Vegas just wrapped up hosting the NHL Awards.

Now, they're getting ready to host another sports event: the first-ever Professional Pickleball Association Tour Las Vegas Pickleball Cup.

The event is scheduled to run from Tuesday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Sept. 1. Organizers say as part of an exclusive three-year engagement, it will be the first and only professional pickleball championship on the Las Vegas Strip.

The tournament will be held in the resort's 105,000-square-foot Royal Ballroom.

"The Carvana PPA Tour continues to offer the most spectacular events for fans of and participants in the sport of pickleball, and the Las Vegas Pickleball Cup at the Fontainebleau will raise the bar in that regard," said PPA Tour Founder and CEO Connor Pardoe. "Pros, amateurs, and fans will be able to have the exclusive opportunity to experience the most luxurious resort on the Strip and walk to compete on the grandest stage the sport has to offer."

In addition to the professional event, the Las Vegas Pickleball Cup will host more than 1,000 people as part of an amateur event, welcoming players of all ages and skill levels from across the country.

Players looking to compete in the inaugural tournament can register online. Registration is $95 with a $40 event fee per each event entry. As of Sunday night, 265 players are registered and you can learn more here.

Additionally, if you want to watch the pros, tickets are on sale for spectators, starting at $25. You can learn more about ticket pricing here.