Fontainebleau Las Vegas hosting 2024 NHL Awards

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The hockey world is getting ready to descend on Las Vegas for several special events.

In addition to the 2024 NHL Draft being held at Sphere, Fontainebleau Las Vegas officials announced the casino will host the 2024 NHL Awards. It's the first time since 2019 that the awards ceremony has been held in Las Vegas and is the 11th time overall.

"The backdrop of Vegas is unmatched and has been the perfect setting for the annual celebration of our players' accomplishments, on and off the ice, for many years," said NHL Chief Content Officer and Senior Executive Vice President Steve Mayer. "This year, we are looking forward to showcasing Fontainebleau Las Vegas to the hockey world."

The 2024 NHL Awards will honor players in a variety of categories, including the Hart Trophy, which goes to the most. valuable player, the Vezina Trophy, which goes to the outstanding goaltender, the Norris Trophy, which goes to an outstanding defenseman, and the Calder Trophy, which goes to an outstanding rookie.

The ceremony will be held inside BleauLive Theater on Thursday, June 27.

If you would like to go to the ceremony, the NHL said tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m.

If you can't make it or want to enjoy the festivities from home, the ceremony will also be broadcast live on ESPN, starting at 4 p.m. PT.

