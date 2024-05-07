Confirmed: 2024 NHL Draft will be first event televised live from Las Vegas Sphere

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's all happening in Las Vegas.

National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman just confirmed the 2024 NHL Draft will happen at the Sphere on Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29.

This follows previous reports that the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority approved an agreement to pay the NHL $500,000 to hold the 2024 draft here.

It was also pointed out in a press release on Tuesday — this will be the first NHL draft in Las Vegas and the first event televised live from the Sphere, which has only been open to the public since September.

"Together with the amazing team at Sphere, we plan to deliver an NHL Draft like no other, introducing the bright future of hockey in an innovative and exhilarating setting," Bettman stated in a press release.

You can get tickets for the 2024 NHL Draft starting May 9 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.