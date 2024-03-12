LVCVA would pay NHL $500K if deal is inked to hold 2024 draft at Sphere in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An agreement to hold this year's NHL Draft at the Sphere is on the agenda for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday.

LVCVA board members will discuss a National Hockey League sponsorship agreement at their 9 a.m. meeting.

According to the meeting agenda, LVCVA would agree to pay the the NHL $500,000 to host the draft at the Sphere and to cover marketing assets.

Any funds not used for those purposes would go back to LVCVA's general fund.

The NHL Draft is scheduled to be held on June 28 and 29. This year's draft will be the last before the league switches to a decentralized draft, where teams will stay in their home markets.

"I think it'll be a pretty well-viewed event, both in terms of the draft itself and the viral use of The Sphere inside and outside using the globe," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman previously told reporters. "We think it'll be dramatic and compelling."