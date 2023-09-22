Foley Entertainment Group hosting auditions for Dollar Loan Center hosts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Foley Entertainment Group is looking for in-arena hosts for games at The Dollar Loan Center.

According to a press release, the host will work alongside current hosts at Henderson Silver Knights, Vegas Knight Hawks, and NBA G League Ignite games.

Hosts will be required to shoot promotional and marketing pieces, conduct live on-camera interviews, hype up the crowd and more.

This is a part-time, paid position and the host will work all home preseason, regular season, and playoff games.

You can learn more on how to apply here.

If selected, company officials will host invitation-only auditions on Oct. 23. Those invitations will be emailed on Oct. 19.