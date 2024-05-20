F1 Arcade coming to Las Vegas, set to open in 2025

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the popularity of the sport continuing to grow in the United States, F1 Arcades are starting to pop up across the country.

Now, that includes Las Vegas.

On Monday, officials announced the F1 Arcade will open at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in 2025. It will share an entrance with co-tenants, including Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab.

According to venue officials, it will be the largest F1 Arcade to date and will cover over 21,000 square feet, which will be spread out across two floors with terrace views of the Las Vegas Strip.

There will be race simulators and a 41-foot-long bar, which will serve signature cocktails and "Designated Driver" mocktails, which will be named in honor of the Grands Prix.

F1 Arcade

"As Formula 1 continues to build on the success of last year's inaugural Grand Prix, it's exciting to see F1's presence in Las Vegas continue to grow with the opening of a flagship F1 Arcade," said Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer, Formula 1 and Las Vegas Grand Prix. "The latest venue announcement symbolizes the increasing appetite for F1 in Las Vegas and will become a go-to attraction for visitors outside of race weekend."

More locations are in the pipeline as well.

A press release states the first location opened in Boston Seaport in April, an arcade will open in Washington D.C. this fall, and there are plans to rolls out another 30 locations globally over the next five years.

You can learn more here.