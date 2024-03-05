Exclusive Athletics-branded merch unveiled for Big League weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fans headed to Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark will have access to new, exclusive gear.

The Las Vegas Aviators on Tuesday unveiled a new, Athletics-branded hat that will be for sale at the ballpark's FlyZone.

According to the Aviators, "it's the only place you can get them."

This is the seventh Big League Weekend appearance for the Aviators' major league affiliate, the Oakland Athletics — which are on their way to moving a lot closer to their minor league counterpart.

The Athletics are slowly making their way to Las Vegas, with plans to play at a new ballpark on the Strip by 2028. They still have to play their final season at The Coliseum in Oakland — and find somewhere else to play for a few years while their Las Vegas stadium is built.

This weekend, the Athletics will face the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday and Sunday in two spring training games. It's the Brewers' first Big League Weekend appearance since 1999.

Saturday's game is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and Sunday's game is at 1:05 p.m.

Tickets for both games are still available on the Las Vegas Ballpark website.