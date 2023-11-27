Oakland Athletics, Milwaukee Brewers coming to Las Vegas for Big League Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Oakland Athletic's and Milwaukee Brewers will be headlining 2024 Big League Weekend at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

On Monday, team officials announcement those games are scheduled for Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9.

"We are excited to welcome back Big League Weekend to Las Vegas Ballpark," Aviators President/COO Don Logan said. "We welcome our major league affiliate, the Oakland Athletics, back for a third visit to Las Vegas Ballpark for Spring Training games. This will mark Milwaukee's first visit back to Las Vegas since 1999."

According to the Aviators, this will be the Brewers fourth overall appearance in Big League Weekend. The last games were played at Cashman Field. Milwaukee defeated San Diego 8-3 on April 2, 1999 and then beat Seattle 12-0 on April 3, 1999.

For the A's, this will be their eighth all-time appearance in Las Vegas. The team also played the first six games of the 1996 Major League Baseball season at Cashman Field due to construction delays at their home stadium. The games marked the first time ever that an MLB season opener was held at a minor league park.

Aviators officials said Big League Weekend ticket packages are available now by calling their front office at 702-943-7200 or by emailing tickets@aviatorslv.com. Tickets start at $30 per seat.

For individual games, there will be a presale through Ticketmaster starting on Friday, Dec. 1 at noon. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the public on Monday, Dec. 4 at noon.