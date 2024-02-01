Grass installation underway as Las Vegas Ballpark prepares for A's in Big League Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the Oakland A's announcing their eventual move to Las Vegas, this year's Big League Weekend is expected to draw more local attention than ever before.

The Athletics will play in their future city when face the Milwaukee Brewers at the Las Vegas Ballpark on March 8 and 9. The A's are making a return to the Valley after facing the Cincinnati Reds in last year's Big League Weekend.

Preparation is underway at the ballpark in Summerlin as grass began installation on Wednesday.

“Today’s like Christmas Day for groundskeepers," Aviators media relations director Jim Gemma told Channel 13. "We’re laying the new sod in. It’ll take another two days since there’s a lot of real estate in the outfield."

The triple-A affiliate of the Oakland A's, the Aviators are getting ready to host the major league team that reportedly plans to begin playing in Las Vegas in 2028.

The Aviators are using the same type of heat-absorbent sod in this year's grass that they did for last year's field. Making the playing surface suitable for the big weekend event is something the team's crew takes seriously.

“Our players love playing playing on this, all the teams that come here rave about the playing surface," Gemma said. "These guys are great athletes so we need to have this playing real well for them.”

You can buy Big League Weekend tickets on the Las Vegas Ballpark website here. The Aviators open their season on March 29 against Reno.