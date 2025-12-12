Exceptional Rodeo: Local kids with special needs bond with NFR cowboys and cowgirls

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sixty Clark County School District kids with special needs learned from some of the best cowboys and cowgirls in the world through a special interactive program called Exceptional Rodeo.

Alex Eschelman reports from NFR's Exceptional Rodeo:

Exceptional Rodeo: Kids with Special Needs Bond with NFR Cowboys and Cowgirls

“Exceptional Rodeo has helped more than 12,000 kids, and that’s 12,000 smiles," said Exceptional Rodeo principal Adam Dario.

There were grins from ear to ear as the kids reunited with some of their athletes they look forward to seeing every year.

"It brings it to life for her; it's like her highlight of the year," one local parent said.

From learning how to rope, barrel race and bull ride, the kids walk away from the event feeling confident.

“I got a trophy; I feel better," one participant said.

As for the cowboys and cowgirls, these kids inspire them to be better in and out of the arena.

“It makes you just slow down and think and be grateful for what you have," NFR Champion Colter Todd said. "There’s a lot of people here who sacrifice a lot for these kids, and it makes you think, 'OK, I have to pay attention and be willing to serve.'”

The National Finals Rodeo runs through Dec. 13 at the Thomas & Mack Center.