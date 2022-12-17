Desert Dogs fall to Panther City 9-3 in first home game at Michelob Ultra Arena

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs played in their very first home game in team history, and though their opener ended in a loss, fans say they are already excited about this team and their future in Vegas.

The Desert Dog's Inaugural game against Panther City was full of excitement from the crowd that filled Michelob Ultra Arena.

The Desert Dogs were down 4 to 1, but started making a comeback in the third to make it a one-goal game. Unfortunately, it wasn't what they had hoped for their first home game, and the Desert Dogs fell to Panther City 9 to 3.

Fans at the game though say this was the first time they saw lacrosse in person and loved it, and say they're even more excited about more professional teams coming to the valley.

"This is phenomenal," Joann Madding said. "I never knew what lacrosse was until my friend told me. this is amazing."

"It was good watching lacrosse for what it was, but I hope some more teams come too," Elexus Estrada said.

The Desert Dogs' next game will be on January 6th of 2023, where they will play the Philadelphia Wings in Michelob Ultra Arena.

