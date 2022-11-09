Las Vegas Desert Dogs to donate 500 lacrosse sticks to Nevada schools

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At Tuesday's Clark County Public Schools Staff Development Day at Rancho High School, the Las Vegas Desert Dogs took the first step toward establishing its first-ever school equipment donation program later this month.

On Tuesday, the Desert Dogs collaborated with CCSD's Team Engagement section to introduce the sport to over 200 gym teachers.

LVDD

The groups will work together to designate elementary and middle schools for the pilot program, which will include lacrosse in the physical education curriculum.

Erik Turner, a Desert Dogs defenseman and 2022 National Lacrosse League Champion, taught guests the fundamentals of the game such as passing, catching, shooting, and ground balls.

P.E. teachers also learnt about the sport's Native American history, the rules and regulations of various types of lacrosse, and the Desert Dogs organization according to a press release.

LVDD

The Desert Dogs will continue their inaugural training camp through the first week of December before playing their first game on Friday, December 9 at Panther City in Fort Worth, TX.

LVDD will then play their initial home game against Panther City on Friday, December 16 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Tickets for the Desert Dogs' first home game, season ticket packages, group tickets, merchandise, and camps are available online at LasVegasDesertDogs.com or by calling 702-818-DOGS.