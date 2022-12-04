Las Vegas Desert Dogs hold open youth lacrosse clinic for members of the indigenous community

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs held an open youth lacrosse clinic for members of the indigenous community today at the team’s training facility at Las Vegas Sportspark.

The clinic kicked off an initiative spearheaded by the Desert Dogs to engage members of the Native American community throughout the state of Nevada and indigenous tribes throughout the region.

“We were honored to hold this clinic today with a great turnout from the surrounding Native American community,” said Head Coach and General Manager Williams. “It is a blessing every time we step out on the floor to play the Creator’s game, and for our team to give back to the community that gave us this incredible sport we love.”

Members from the Fort Mohave tribe in Northwest Arizona, in addition to Native American communities from throughout Las Vegas and CCSD’s Indian Education Opportunities program attended the free clinic to learn the basics of the game of lacrosse from Desert Dogs players.

The Desert Dogs have partnered with the Strong Roots Charitable Foundation, a non-profit organization that aims to provide support and enrich the lives of First Nations youth and elders, to provide complimentary tickets to the indigenous community for the franchise’s inaugural game on December 16.

Recognized as the Creator’s game, lacrosse’s origins are rooted in Native American tradition where the sport was first known as stickball. Native Americans believe the sport was a gift from the Creator to be used for enjoyment and as medicine.

LVDD will then open its doors for the first time at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, Dec. 16 for the franchise’s inaugural home game vs. Panther City.

Members of the Native American community are encouraged to email tickets@lasvegasdesertdogs.com or call 702-799-0303 to learn more about how to claim tickets.

Information on Desert Dogs Inaugural Home Game tickets, season ticket packages, group tickets, merchandise and camps can be found online at LasVegasDesertDogs.com or by calling 702-818-DOGS.