Dana White, UFC announce card for Noche UFC at Sphere

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are just over a month away from the first live sporting event at Sphere.

On September 14, UFC is taking over the venue for Riyadh Season Noche UFC and on Friday, UFC President Dana White announced the card.

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley is set to take on Merab Dvalishvili. Their records going into the event stand at 18-1 for O'Malley and 17-4 for Dvalishvili.

UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso will face former titleholder Valentina Shevchenko. Grassohas won her last six fights and her record stands at 16-3-1 while Shevchenko has posted a record of 23-4-1.

Other bouts include:



Brian Ortega v Diego Lopes

Raul Rosas Jr. v Aoriqileng

Irene Aldana v Norma Dumont

Manuel Torres v Ignacio Bahamondes

Daniel Zellhuber v Esteban Ribovics

Edgar Chairez v Kevin Borjas

Ronaldo Rodriguez v Ode' Osbourne

Yazmin Jauregui v Ketlen Souza

White booked the venue in November after going to a U2 concert there and becoming "obsessed" with Sphere.

At the NFL Draft in June, White was asked how the UFC event will compare.

"That's going to be like kids playing with crayons with what we're going to do," he said. "It will be the biggest gate of all time. It won't be the greatest UFC event. It will be the greatest sporting event of all time."

According to Sphere, they have a seated capacity of 17,500 and standing room capacity for 20,000. That's in line with attendance numbers at Noche UFC, which was held on Sept. 16, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena and brought in 18,766 fans.

Tickets for the Sphere event are scheduled to go on sale on Wednesday, July 31 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Ticket sales are limited to eight tickets per person.

UFC Fight Club members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets on Monday, July 29 at 10 a.m. on the UFC Fight Club website.

UFC will also have a special Internet ticket presale event for UFC newsletter subscribers on Tuesday, July 30, starting at 10 a.m. To access the presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through the UFC website.

For those who can't attend in-person, the prelims will be on ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes and simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+. The main card will be on ESPN+ PPV.

The event kicks off at 4:30 p.m. PT.