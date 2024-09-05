Coronado grad Maci Joncich helps lead US Women's National Team to flag football world title

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Henderson native and Coronado graduate Maci Joncich scored twice in last Friday's IFAF women's flag football world championship in Lahti, Finland to help the United States take gold.

Rushing for a touchdown and passing for another, Joncich's breakout performance helped highlight a 31-18 win over Mexico. The US women have now taken three consecutive world titles (2018, 2021, 2024).

At 18 years old in June, Joncich became the youngest player to ever make the final roster for the US adult team that competes in the world games.

“It was incredible," Joncich said. "From the moment we got to Finland it was gorgeous. We immediately kind of felt like we’re here for a business trip and really have a goal in mind. Winning the world championship and playing a big part in the world championship as well is super, super exciting."

Before graduating last spring, Joncich starred for the Coronado women's flag football team. The do-it-all utility player led the Cougars to a class 4A state title and was named the 4A player of the year.

Representing Henderson and Nevada on the global stage was a moment of pride for the up-and-coming flag football star.

“It felt great because I’ve grown up here," Joncich said. "I’ve learned everything about flag here, played multiple sports here, everything’s in Henderson and Las Vegas so to be able to represent that community and bring home a gold... was really awesome.”

While some may think the United States may have no difficulty taking down teams in American football, Joncich says the competition worldwide was impressive.

Competing with and against some of the best players on the globe, many of whom are many years older than Joncich, was an invaluable experience.

"Some people have asked, 'oh was it a walk in the park, did you blow past everyone,' and like, no," Joncich said. "We didn't. There were challenges and struggles. Being able to watch some of the best players in the world and being able to talk to them after games, it was such a cool experience and I definitely learned a lot."

With flag football set to become an Olympic sport in the 2028 Los Angeles games, Joncich has her eyes on the prize while striving to make the US National Team each year in the meantime.

“My mind is completely set on remaking the team every single year," Joncich said. "Right now my focus is making the team for next year because we have the world games in China in 2025. The Olypmics in 2028 it’s just that burning little edge that you have to push a little bit harder, go a little bit harder.”

Joncich will play for the Florida Gators' women's flag football team this coming season before trying out again for the U.S. National Team next spring.