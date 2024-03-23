Two Las Vegas valley natives make U.S. Women's National Flag Football Team roster

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pair of Las Vegas valley natives – Maci Joncich of Henderson and Brianna Hernandez-Silva of Las Vegas — help make up the initial 18-athlete roster for USA Football's U.S. Women’s Flag Football National Team.

Joncich and Herndandez-Silva, a Coronado High School senior and a Bonanza High School graduate respectively, will compete for the chance to represent their country and southern Nevada at this summer's Flag Football World Championships in Finland.

"I've been playing this game for a really long time now, about 11 years or so," Joncich said. "When I first started, I was in boys leagues. I was the only girl. I feel like I've broken a barrier, being the youngest to make this team."

"Anybody can play the game of flag football," said Hernandez-Silva, who is a graduate student and member of the flag football team at Keiser University in Florida. "You can have a background from basketball. You can have a background from softball, from volleyball. There's a spot for anybody."

Flag football has seen its popularity skyrocket over the last decade, the sport now being played by millions of people globally, across 100 countries. The NFL has turned its Pro Bowl All-Star Game into a flag football game and flag football will be an Olympic sport, starting in the 2028 summer games in Los Angeles.

More over, it's giving women of all ages the opportunity to hit the football field and embrace a sport that has traditionally only been tailored for men.

"I've had boys come up to me saying, 'Hey, I can beat you in one-on-one' or 'You should try to put pads on and play tackle, flag's not a real sport,'" Joncich said. "Just seeing the Olympic developments and the NFL backing it, it's been so awesome because now it's its own sport."

"To see where it is, it's been like wow. This is eye-opening," Hernandez-Silva said. "There's so much more opportunity, even for younger girls coming into the game. Like we have club travel teams. We have tournaments all over the world. It's huge. So that's been the nice part, just to see it grow."

In early June, USA Football will announce its final 12-athlete rosters for the U.S. Men’s and Women’s Flag National Teams. The six who don't make the cut will serve as alternates and will be available to be called up to the active roster if needed.